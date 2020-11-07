Dooley at The Half: Gators go on scoring blitz

Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley looks at the first half of the annual Florida-Georgia game:

• You could not have asked for a worse start for the Gators, giving up a 75-yard touchdown run to Zamir White on the first play of the game on one of those outside edge runs that have been a weakness for this team all season. And then a 61-yard drive and a third-down conversion for a touchdown. Yikes.

• Give Kyle Trask credit for not letting that bad start get to him. And for not letting the pick-six Georgia would get later bother him. After the latter. Trask needed two plays to get a touchdown for the Gators. He finished the half with 341 passing yards. At the half.

• After those first two Georgia drives, the defense definitely settled down. Some of it may have been because Stetson Bennett IV suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder after the second touchdown and missed on some passes. But Florida allowed only 30 total yards the rest of the half. As a result, the Gators had more possessions in the first half (eight) than they did in the entire game last season.

• The last touchdown to give Florida a 38-21 lead was typical of Dan Mullen keeping his foot on the gas. Rather than try to set up a field goal after a short Georgia punt gave UF the ball with only 38 seconds left in the half, he called the last drive perfectly and Trevon Grimes made a phenomenal catch.