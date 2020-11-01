Sunday Blog: Will Mullen face SEC discipline?

The Sunday Blog comes at you after a late night. I think any time Florida has a night game, we should get an extra hour of sleep.

1. The Twitter Warriors are out in force demanding that Dan Mullen receive a suspension or a fine for his actions at the half of the Missouri game. The fact that Florida and Missouri put out a joint statement applauding themselves for not having any more incidents tells me UF is trying to issue a non-apology apology. I don't know what will happen, but Mullen's reputation with the national media has taken more hits this year than in his entire coaching career. First, the 90,000 in The Swamp, then, condemning the NCAA because everybody has to take Election Day off and now this. It's not been a good look for the Florida coach.

2. I remember when LSU hired Bo Pelini to return to the school as an overpaid defensive coordinator (almost every coordinator in the SEC is overpaid). It didn't seem like a bad idea. It was a bad idea. LSU has become a national embarrassment on defense. The Tigers have given up 33.6 points a game, a number that would be worse if not for the Vanderbilt game (a phrase that is said a lot). I know this team lost a lot, but there is plenty of talent. Ed Orgeron said this after the game: "We’ve got to go through the season. Give everyone a chance. At the end of the season we will evaluate everything.” Which sounds to me like a coach who will be looking for a different coordinator at the end of the season.

3. I flipped Clemson and Alabama at the top of my Associated Press ballot, because right now I think Alabama has the better team. On Saturday, the Tide shut out Mike Leach for the first time in his career. Remember when the Bulldogs beat LSU to start the season and everyone went rushing to the Interweb to do stories on the Air Raid offense and talk about how it was going to do the same thing in the SEC that it did in every other conference with Leach as coach? Since then, Miss. State has scored 30 points in four losses.

4. When will we learn about Michigan? When? That's all I ask. When? Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.