Dooley at the half: Ugly finish to first half of Florida-Missouri

Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley looks at the first half of Florida's game Saturday night with Missouri:

•The scene at the end of the half was ugly and I understand how the Gators were upset with the late hit on Kyle Trask. But there is never a good time to throw a punch at another player on the football field because of what it means in terms of sitting out. Especially when you're down as many players as Florida was going into the game.

• We wondered if Florida would be rusty on offense after the log layoff and the Gators were for most of the first half. Then, boom and boom, touchdown passes on consecutive offensive plays from Kyle Trask to Kadarius Toney. It really looked like the offensive line was struggling more than anyone as Trask was being harassed and pressure led to the pick-six by Missouri's Jarvis Ware.

• Florida's defense was missing three starters in the secondary and the Gators still managed to basically to pitch a shutout in the first half. It certainly helped that Damon Hazelton dropped a wide open deep pass, but give these guys credit for holding Missouri to 118 yards and holding the Tigers to 3.6 yards per play.

• Not having Evan McPherson felt like it could be a huge factor (we assume all of them were COVID-related) but give Chris Howard credit for making both of his field goals, his first ever as a Gator.