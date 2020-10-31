Dooley Grades The Gators: Florida takes care of business

Offense A-

First half: The offense was struggling, accounting for more points for the opponent than it had scored. And then it was Kadarius Toney to the rescue. His two scores were things of beauty and Florida did finish the half with 310 yards, 271 yards coming through the air.

Second half: Toney put on one more crazy touchdown show when he backed into the end zone. And Kyle Trask really went to work. Florida looked like Florida again on offense after that slow start we saw Jacob Copeland and Trevon Grimes with some nice catches.

For the game: Trask set an SEC record with 18 TD passes in four games. Think about that for a minute with all the great quarterbacks who have come through Florida, let alone the rest of the SEC. And Trask also showed off his wheels with a couple of big runs.

Defense A-

First half: Considering the members of the secondary who were out (three starters), it was an impressive performance for a maligned group. The defenders allowed only 118 yards and no points and held Missouri to 1-of-8 on third down. Maybe defensive tackle Kyree Campbell makes that much difference?

Second half: Florida went down another starter when Zachary Carter was ejected for throwing punches during the halftime melee. And still never batted an eye. The Gators finally gave up an offensive touchdown late in the game, but that was when the backups were in. And some of them were their backups backups.

For the game: This was an impressive performance for a defense that seemed lost in its first three games. Maybe coordinator Todd Grantham just needed an extra three weeks to figure things out. But give those guys credit for dominating the game,

Special teams B

First half: So the name that jumped off everyone's phone when Florida released who was out just minutes before the game was Evan McPherson. What does his replacement do? Boom his first kickoff through the end zone and then score Florida's first six points. Well done, Chris Howard.

Second half: Special teams were not a huge factor in the half, but Florida did a good job as a whole.

For the game: So give credit to Howard and certainly some to punter Jacob Finn, who averaged 43.0 yards on three punts and that doesn't include the great punt that would have backed Missouri up at the 2 that didn't count at the end of the first half.

Overall A-

On a night when we had no idea how Florida would play and so many guys were out and so many guys couldn't practice until Wednesday, the Gators took care of business in dominating fashion. Florida definitely got some breaks, but good teams take advantage of breaks.