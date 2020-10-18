SUNDAY BLOG: Everyone is fighting for third in SEC

The Sunday Blog comes at you after a pretty awesome day of grilling and watching incredible football and baseball games. These Saturdays off aren't bad.

1. I think after watching four weeks of SEC football we should all just accept that there are two elite teams in the league in Alabama and Georgia and everybody else is in a pillow fight. Except you, you emptied your pillow in the front lawn. There were so many NFL players on those two rosters, the Jets would probably make a trade. Every SEC coach looks on with player envy and just tries to figure out a way to fool them.

2. There is no doubt in my mind Florida's season is over. When the Gators do come back and start playing again, it will be just like starting over (a great John Lennon song). Florida will have to play seven straight games with no margin for error. And we have no idea how many players could opt out during another lockdown. This can still be a nice season, but a special season has left the building.

3. So about a hundred people tweeted after Arkansas beat Ole Miss-fire that Sam Pittman is the SEC coach of the year no matter what happens the rest of the year, but I'd pump the brakes on that. Yes, he would be the unanimous winner now, but if Arkansas plays a full season, he still has to face a gauntlet the rest of the way and 3-7 probably doesn't get you COY honors unless you're in a participation league. Still, I ranked the Razorbacks 25th this week because they would be 3-1 if not for incompetence among the zebras.

4. What do we do with a problem like Georgia? I thought about leaving them third, but went ahead and dropped them to fifth behind Ohio State and Notre Dame, which may be the most overrated team in the history of football (and I am partly to blame). I still think Ohio State might have the best team, but at this point, so we even know if they are practicing?

My AP Top 10

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4, Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma St.

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Florida