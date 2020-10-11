Sunday Blog: Offense in the air

The Sunday Blog comes at you after watching it all, from an offensive genius scoring two points to the once-proud defenses in the SEC being humiliated.

1. You could have watched football all night and come away with the feeling that Florida's defense is not so bad, because everybody is struggling on that side of the ball. Alabama and Mississippi played the highest scoring regular season game game in SEC history. Ed Orgeron said he was "embarrassed" by the way his defense played at Missouri. And once again, the SEC flirted with the 4,000-yard mark in passing. Here are the first three weeks for passing yards for the league:

Week 1 — 4,164 yards.

Week 2 — 3,521 yards.

Week 3 — 3,957 yards.

And that's with Kentucky throwing for only 73 yards in the one defensive battle of the week.

2. Still, you are left with the feeling that — while Florida's loss to Texas A&M wasn't crippling in any way — it was a sign of things to come. A reader asked me to look this up so I did early Sunday morning. Florida has had six three-and-outs all season. Six! Everyone wants to fire coordinator Todd Grantham, but he's the same coach whose defense was seventh in the nation last year. I think this is a personnel issue more than anything.

3. It was not a good day for the state of Florida, which sent its three FBS on the road to face tough environments and came away with knots on their heads. At least Florida had a chance at the end. Meanwhile, it feels like all of the karma and voodoo magic was used up by LSU for last year's run to a title and the Tigers cannot catch a break now. They are 1-2 for the first time since 1994, back when Curley Hallman was the coach. He finished 4-7 that year. And was fired.

4. There was a ton of movement in my Associated Press poll vote, including at the top. I dropped Alabama after its defense looked worse than Florida's against Lane Kiffin. Anyway, this was my top 11 and you will see why it is 11 instead of 10:

Clemson

Georgia

Alabama

Notre Dame

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Penn State

Oregon

Texas A&M

Florida.

A&M has a better win than Florida. That's why I put the Aggies ahead of the Gators. This already feels like it has been a long season.