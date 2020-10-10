Dooley At The Half: There is no defense

Gainesville Sun columnist Pat Dooley takes a look at the first half of the game between No. 3 Florida and No. 20 Texas A&M:

• I don't think any of us have an answer to the Florida defense right now. We thought this might be the game where the light went on, but instead it was on the precipice of embarrassing. A&M was able to roll up and down the field when just a stop here or there would have been nice

• To allow Kellen Mond to have only the occasional missed receiver was a product of both the lack of a pass rusher and the lack of coverage. All of a sudden, Caleb Chapman looked like an All-SEC guy. We may have missed him in our pregame assessment. The defense, where it appeared Marco Wilson was being picked on back at the Star position, gave up 7-for-7 on third downs. That's about as far from being a championship football team you can get.

• And yet, Florida led at the half 21-17 in part because A&M ran out of time on its final drive. Anyone who thought Kyle Trask might press being in the stadium he was named after should realize his personality. And Kyle Pitts was impressive as we are getting used to. The only reason Florida scored only 21 points was because it only had three possessions. That's scary.

• Florida's running backs ran hard and were able to make something out of nothing a couple of times. The second-half adjustments will be interesting by both coordinators. The first drive of the second half will be a huge indicator about the rest of this game.