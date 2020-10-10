Dooley Grades The Gators: Good news and bad

OFFENSE A-

First half: Florida had three possessions and three touchdowns, which is kind of perfect. Kyle Trask was on target and Kyle Pitts continued to break records setting marks for TD catches in a season and a career by a tight end.

Second half: Trask continued to find open guys and Florida was able to continue to score points in a game where the pressure of not losing your serve was intense. The Malik Davis fumble was a tough way for a guy who had 94 all-purpose yards finish his day.

For the game: You score 38 points on the road and punt once and you should win the game. The offense has so many weapons now that Kadarius Toney has turned into a stud receiver that it feels like long drives are expected.

DEFENSE (Negative)-F

First half: Florida was pretty bad. And that might be an understatement. Kellen Mond could almost pick and choose and was able to convert all seven of the third-down conversions. Yikes. The Gators struggled with pressure and guys were running wide open way too much.

Second half: More of the same. You thought the one stop might be all Florida needed,but A&M simply cranked up the rushing attack and only threw when it had to or it had sucked in defenders. The blitzes were dialed up, but still struggled to get to Mond.

For the game: This was one of the most pathetic displays by a Gator defense in a long time. Florida could not get off the field, made only one big play and was gashed up front. That's why F is not a strong enough grade to truly appreciate the smell of a dumpster fire behind a sewage plant.

SPECIAL TEAMS B

First half: Obviously, in a half with six possessions for the two teams and no punts, special teams took a holiday. But give Evan McPherson credit for the high kickoffs, one of which Florida covered well enough to force A&M to start at its own 4.

Second half: McPherson's 53-yard field goal to tie the game might have been good from the other goal line. And to drill it after two UF penalties said a lot about him. Jacob Finn's only punt was not a good one, a 36-yarder that he seemed to shank.

For the game: McPherson is another weapon the Gator offense can count on and he has a real shot at the Groza Award this year. Special teams were not the problem and did just fine.

OVERALL D

The bad grade for the defense brings that score down, but remember, Florida was driving with a chance to possibly win the ball game in the fourth quarter. But this is a defense that looks unfixable as this continues to look more and more like 2007 all over again. Maybe Trask wins the Heisman Trophy for a Citrus Bowl team.