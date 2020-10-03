Dooley At The Half: The Kyles at it again

Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley looks at the first half of the Florida-South Carolina game at the Swamp:

• We heard that Florida's defense would be better this week, but the Gators gave up a touchdown drive on South Carolina's first series. After getting stops in the Gamecocks next two possessions, a fumble by Trask on a first down running play have SC a short field and they capitalized to tie the game. UF did seem to react better to the ball in the air than the Gators did a week ago.

• South Carolina was obviously aware of Kyle Pitts and there were times when they doubled and even triple covered the Florida tight end. And yet, he was wide open on a well-schemed play by Dan Mullen for his first touchdown and had single near the goal line on this season. For the half, Pitts had four catches for 57 yards including one on a leaping grab. He now has 12 touchdown catches for his career, tying the record for a tight end by Aaron Hernandez.

• The other Kyle, Trask, was his efficient self again competing 14-of-17 passes. With Emory Jones apparently out with a wrist injury (although he did warm up for the game) Trask also quarterback run game in the offense. There was the one fumble but his big 19-yard run on the option set up Florida's final score of the half. Trask finished the half with 200 total yards.

• South Carolina was able to get the running game going by being patient when the backs hit the line, especially Kevin Harris, who had 72 yards on 14 carries. There is still a lot to clean up on the Florida defensive side.