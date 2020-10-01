The Picks: Keep momentum going

We are through the first week of the SEC season, weeks into the college football season and we know that while some things change, the more they stay the same.

For example:

• People are angry with Will Muschamp for kicking a field goal down seven with three minutes to play. Forget that it was fourth-and-12 and his tight end had just had a case of Zook-luck and dropped a pass that would have been a first down.

• Oklahoma chose not to wait until the College Football Playoffs to eliminate itself from having a chance to win a national title.

• Mike Leach had them howling in a news conference when he was talking about the cardboard cut-outs in Baton Rouge. "That is a little surreal, the fake people in the stands," he said. "I don't even know how they decide the seating. Do the fake people have a lottery for where they sit? Because I know this, some of those fake people have way better seats than the other ones." It's going to be fun in Starkville.

• We saw again that we are back to having the Big Three in this state. You know, Florida, Miami and UCF.

• Notre Dame traced a COVID-19 outbreak to a player getting sick and throwing up. No word on whether or not he was watching FSU play.

And, of course, The Picks started out strong with a 9-1 record. However, I am taking the Kaiir Elam approach to last week. The Florida cornerback said the game felt like a loss.

I picked Texas A&M to beat Vanderbilt 51-3. The Aggies won, but it was 17-12. That feels like a loss.

So Dr. Football is going with 8-2. Yeah, right. On to this week:

South Carolina at Florida: Obviously, all of the fans who will manage to make it to this game and the ones who won't want to see a better defensive performance by the Gators. There are a lot of reasons why Florida was not Florida last week, but they are nothing more than excuses. The Gators had 11 players on the field for every defensive snap. Man, I'm starting to sound like a coach. Florida, 34-24

Auburn at Georgia: Georgia fans are worried that a team that seemed to have too many quarterbacks in the early summer now may not have one who can lead them to the promised land. My theory is Auburn's defense is going to give the mix of Georgia quarterbacks all kinds of fits, but Georgia's defense will have answers for Bo Nix. Georgia, 23-17.

Texas A&M at Alabama: This game is the first of four straight games Nick Saban will coach against former assistants. Nick Saban doesn't lose to former assistants. Any questions? Alabama, 34-20.

Ole Miss at Kentucky: Lane Kiffin had all summer to get ready for the Florida defense. I think we find out a little more about Ole Miss this week. Kentucky, 39-30.

Arkansas at Miss. St.: Arkansas coach Sam Pittman didn't blame Feleipe Franks for the offensive issues against Georgia. "The quarterback was getting everyone lined up instead of looking at the defense," he said. "We gotta calm the quarterback down so he can make plays." He is an excitable man. Miss. State, 42-21.

Missouri at Tennessee: So, what do we take from Mizzou outscoring Alabama 16-10 in the second half? Not much. Tennessee, 27-19.

Virginia at Clemson: I had forgotten all about the team Florida played in the Orange Bowl until I saw its first score of the season Saturday night. "We had a lot of time to prepare," deadpanned Bronco Mendenhall, whose first three games were postponed or canceled. Now, the bad news. Clemson, 40-21.

Memphis at SMU: Memphis has only been able to play one game this season, which is still one more than Houston. The mental toll this season is taking on college football players cannot be healthy. SMU, 34-30.

LSU at Vanderbilt: LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the days of holding teams to 10 points are "few and far between." Ed, meet, Derek Mason. LSU, 26-10.

Louisiana Tech at BYU: Hey, it's a ranked team vs. an unbeaten team so don't get on Dr. Football for including this game just because it gives me something to watch late Friday night. BYU, 45-37.

— Contact Pat Dooley at 352-374-5053 or at pat.dooley@gvillesun.com. And follow at Twitter.com/Pat_Dooley.