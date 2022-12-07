What is Discord? Florida QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child porn on social platform

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material that Gainesville police say he shared through the social messaging platform Discord.

Kitna said he realized he should not have shared the images based on the reaction from the other Discord user with whom he shared them. Shortly after sharing the images, Kitna said his Discord account was deactivated because of a violation of its terms of service. That was confirmed by an email from Discord.

His electronic devices were seized during a Gainesville police search, and preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material. The Florida athletic department announced Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was "suspended indefinitely" from the team.

The use of Discord and other social messaging apps has grown rapidly in recent years. Here's what you need to know about the platform.

What is Discord?

Discord is a free communication platform that launched in 2015. It is a popular way to talk and share text, photos and video online. It's similar to Skype, WhatsApp and Slack and is especially popular among gamers trying to organize and chat during online video game sessions.

It is also used by online communities as a message board to discuss shared interests. Groups can be created on public or private servers in similar ways to group texts.

Discord has 6.7 million active users as of August 2022.

Is Discord a dating app?

Though Discord is not set up as a way to meet people and start relationships, users have gone from digital relationships to meeting in person, similar to what has happened across internet platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic led more people to meet first online, then later in real life.

Can I be anonymous on Discord?

Discord has user verification systems in place, but users can make their own names and profile images similar to most social media apps. Users can adjust privacy settings so they can receive messages only from confirmed friends.

Is it safe to be on Discord?

Discord's use of unmoderated private servers has created problems with public safety. Organizers of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 organized on a Discord server. Other similar rallies have also been organized through the app, including "Stop the Steal" events propagating the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Discord has put in measures to attempt to stop the use of its servers for such groups, instituting verification and similar tools.

— GatorSports reporter Kevin Brockway contributed to this story.