How to watch Florida volleyball vs. Louisville in NCAA tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators have made five straight Sweet 16s in the NCAA volleyball tournament. If they want to go farther this season, they'll have to take down the undefeated Louisville Cardinals.

No. 16 Florida (22-8) hosted and won its first two NCAA tournament matches last weekend, sweeping Florida A&M and Miami. Coach Mary Wise picked up her 1,000th career win. Thayer Hall picked up a double-double in the Round 2 vs. Miami with 13 kills and 10 digs. They will be without all-SEC outside hitter T'ara Caesar, who stepped away from the team before the tournament.

No. 1 Louisville (30-0) has dropped only 11 sets all season and hasn't gone to a decisive fifth set since Oct. 24. The Cardinals swept Illinois-Chicago and Ball State in the opening weekend of the NCAAs. Louisville boasts three all-ACC players: sophomore outside hitter Anna DeBeer, senior setter Tori Dilfer and graduate middle blocker Anna Stevenson.

The winner faces either No. 8 Georgia Tech or No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday.

How to watch Florida Gators volleyball vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, live stream

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, Louisville, Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9

TV: ESPU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app, NCAA.com

Radio: Gator Sports Network