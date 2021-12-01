NCAA tournament: How to watch Florida Gators, FSU Seminoles and other state volleyball teams

Florida volleyball is well represented in the NCAA tournament. Can any of the six Sunshine State teams make a run at the national championship in Columbus, Ohio?

The Florida Gators, Florida A&M Rattlers and Miami Hurricanes will be among the first teams to start their postseason journeys Thursday afternoon. All three will play first-round and second-round matches in Gainesville with UF and FAMU facing off Thursday.

The Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Central Florida Knights start their tourney runs Friday with second-round matches taking place Saturday.

The Gators (20-8) had a nine-match winning streak halted by back-to-back losses at Kentucky to close the season. They have four All-SEC players in outsides T'ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall, middle Lauren Forte and setter Marlie Monserez. FAMU (25-6) won the SWAC tournament and is led by outside Dominique Washington, the SWAC player of the year.

Gators volleyball:Mary Wise picks up 900th career win at Florida

FSU volleyball:Inspired by their tribute to Brianna Barry, Florida State upsets Florida

FAMU volleyball:Grad transfer Dominique Washington shines as one of the best attackers in the nation

FGCU volleyball:Barron Collier alum Skylar English making college transition look easy

FSU (19-9) is back in the NCAA tournament after missing the party last season, but the Seminoles lost three in a row to finish the regular season. Emma Clothier made her second straight All-ACC team out of the middle, while three Seminoles — libero Emery Dupes, outside Audrey Koenig and middle Khori Louis — made the All-Freshman Team. They open against Kansas State (15-12), led by first-team All-Big 12 sophomore Aliyah Carter.

The Hurricanes (24-4) closed the season on a five-match winning streak. Setter Savannah Vach is among the nation's best at controlling the offense, earning first-team All-ACC honors. They face Sun Belt tournament champion South Alabama (25-6), who will make their first NCAA tournament appearance.

FGCU (26-5) won the ASUN tournament to qualify for its second NCAA berth. The Eagles are led by junior outside Erin Shomaker, the back-to-back ASUN player of the year. They open against Texas Tech (17-12), paced by All-Big 12 junior Kenna Sauer.

UCF (26-6) is white hot entering the tournament, riding a 15-match winning streak. The Knights boast four first-team All-AAC players: middle Claudia Dillon, right-side hitter Anne-Marie Watson, setter Amber Olson and outside McKenna Melville, the conference player of the year. Their first-round opponent is Pepperdine (22-5), led by outside Rachel Ahrens, setter Isabel Zelaya and WCC Freshman of the Year Grace Chillingworth.

How to watch Miami volleyball vs. South Alabama on live stream

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, December 2

Live stream: SEC Network+, available on WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How to watch Florida volleyball vs. FAMU on live stream

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2

Live stream: SEC Network+, available on WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How to watch FSU volleyball vs. Kansas State on live stream

Where: Devaney Center, Lincoln, Nebraska

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 3

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How to watch FGCU volleyball vs. Texas Tech on live stream

Where: Wisconsin Field House, Madison, Wisconsin

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 3

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How to watch UCF volleyball vs. Pepperdine on live stream

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 3

Live stream: Pac-12.com, WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app