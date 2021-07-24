Kieran Smith, Natalie Hinds win bronze in swimming finals at Tokyo Olympics

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland won the United States' first medals at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold and silver in the 400-meter IM on Saturday night.

Florida Gators swimmer Kieran Smith followed that up with a bronze.

Smith finished third in the 400-meter freestyle final, finishing in 3:43.94.

“I sprinted my butt off the last 50 like it was a 50 free,” Smith said. “It was a really fun race.”

Later Saturday night, a former Florida standout, Natalie Hinds, helped Team USA win another bronze, this one in the 4x100-meter IM final.

Hinds was the third leg of the relay team, and her breaststroke helped bring the U.S. back to the medal stand.

How to watch:Here's where to see Florida swimmers go for Olympic gold

How he got there:Kieran Smith is first Gator to qualify for U.S. Olympic Swim Team

More Gators:Current and former UF athletes headed to Tokyo Olympics

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui was a surprise gold-medal winner in the men's 400 free, finishing first from lane 8. Australia's Jack McLoughlin finished with silver after leading for most of the race.

Smith is making his Olympic and Team USA debut. He finished third in his qualifying heat at the Tokyo Olympics, just ahead of USA teammate Jake Mitchell, who finished eighth in the final.

Hinds was part of the U.S. team with Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel. The U.S. was in a neck-and-neck finish for second, with Canada just finishing ahead for the silver.

The gold went to Australia, who finished with a world record time of 3:29.69.

Hinds also competed in her first Olympics. She had left the sport before returning to take part in the Tokyo Games.