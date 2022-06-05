Live score updates: Florida Gators softball takes on UCLA Bruins in Women's College World Series

Gator Sports

They had to put together a comeback for the ages, and now the Florida Gators are closer to their third national title.

But the Gators (49-17) face a stacked field in this year's event, including the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. After winning Friday, they lost 2-0 to Oklahoma State on Saturday and now are in the losers' bracket of the Women's College World Series.

Florida faces UCLA on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Florida could get very little going against Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who gave up three hits and struck out nine. UCLA (49-9) meanwhile has reached this game after a 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the UCLA Bruins?

Where: OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City

When: 3 p.m., Sunday

How can I watch the Florida Gators vs. the UCLA Bruins on TV, streaming?

TV: ABC, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to the Florida Gators vs. the UCLA Bruins on radio?

Online radio:FloridaGators.com