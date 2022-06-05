How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. UCLA Bruins in Women's College World Series on TV, live stream

The margin of error for the Florida Gators at the Women's College World Series is gone.

After losing Saturday night 2-0 to Oklahoma State, the Gators (48-18) are now in the losers' bracket, playing Sunday afternoon against UCLA in Oklahoma City at 3 p.m.

Florida could get very little going against Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who gave up three hits and struck out nine. For the Gators to remain in the tournament, they need a repeat performance of their offensive output in Friday's game, a 7-1 rout of Oregon State.

UCLA (49-9) will not be easy to get offense against. The Bruins advanced in the losers' bracket Friday, eliminating Northwestern 6-1. Pitcher Megan Faraimo gave up just five hits and struck out 10 batters, and helped her own cause by hitting a home run.

