Game recap: Florida Gators softball beats Oregon State at Women's College World Series

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators, who were a fixture in the Women's College World Series softball finals in the 2010s, are back for the first time this decade.

The Gators made the trip to Oklahoma City every year in the 2010s except one (2012), and won the NCAA title in 2014 and 2015. And technically, outside of this season, the WCWS has only been held one other time in the 2020s – last season.

Florida (48-17) is peaking at exactly the right time. The Gators have won 12 out of their last 16, pounding the ball on offense. That attack has been led by Skylar Wallace, who went 6-for-10 in the super regional series win over Virginia Tech, driving in four runs and hitting a home run. Leadoff hitter Kendra Falby, meanwhile, is 12-for-22 in the tournament and has scored 10 runs.

Watch the game:How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. Oregon State Beavers in Women's College World Series on TV, live stream

Wear flowers in your hair:Florida softball in spotlight at Women's College World Series and so are the sunflowers

Off to Oklahoma City:Next up: Women's College World Series! Gators rout Virginia Tech in NCAA Super Regional

Oregon State (39-20) had a losing record in Pac-12 play this season at 9-15 and finishing sixth, but got hot when it needed to. The Beavers got through the Knoxville regional by beating Ohio State and Tennessee twice each, then getting past Pac-12 rival Stanford in the super regional on the road.

9:20 p.m. | Gators win WCWS opener

Final: Florida 7, Oregon State 1

8:57 p.m. | Gators keep rolling

Two more for Gators. Florida 7, Oregon State 1 in the sixth.

8:42 p.m. | Home run for UF

Charla Echols with HR. Florida 5, Oregon State 1.

8:27 p.m. | Gators add to lead

UF up 4-1 in the fourth inning.

7:50 p.m. | Florida strikes back

Gators up 2-1 after two innings.

7:15 p.m. | Oregon State in lead

Beavers score one in the first.

7:05 p.m. | Game underway

Gators are batting second. Lexie Delbrey the starter for UF.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Oregon State Beavers?

Where: OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

How can I watch the Florida Gators vs. the Oregon State Beavers on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to the Florida Gators vs. the Oregon State Beavers on radio?

Online radio:FloridaGators.com