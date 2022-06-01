How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. Oregon State Beavers in Women's College World Series on TV, live stream

They had to put together a comeback for the ages, and now the Florida Gators are closer to their third national title.

But the Gators (48-17) face a stacked field in this year's event, including the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. First, however, Florida takes on a team that may be a bit more underrated.

The Gators meet Oregon State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

Florida took care of business in the Gainesville regional, knocking out Canisius, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin, but had a difficult time with Virginia Tech initially. The Gators lost the first game in the best-of-three super regional, but came back with a 7-2 win to even up the series, then slammed the Hokies 12-0 as Skylar Wallace knocked in four runs and hit a homer.

Oregon State (39-20) had a losing record in Pac-12 play this season at 9-15 and finishing sixth, but got hot at exactly the right time. The Beavers got through the Knoxville regional by beating Ohio State and Tennessee twice each, then getting past Pac-12 rival Stanford in the super regional on the road. Sarah Haendiges pitched a four-hit shutout to get Oregon State into the WCWS with a 2-0 win.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Oregon State Beavers?

Where: OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

How can I watch the Florida Gators vs. the Oregon State Beavers on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to the Florida Gators vs. the Oregon State Beavers on radio?

Online radio:FloridaGators.com