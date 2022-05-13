Rylee Trlicek has a rough time with grounders in Florida softball's SEC Tournament game vs. Arkansas

Rylee Trlicek had a fourth inning to forget in the Florida Gators' SEC Tournament semifinal.

The junior lefty came in to relieve starter Lexie Delbrey after the freshman loaded the bases to start the fourth inning against No. 1 seed Arkansas. With a 1-0 lead, Trlicek got Kacie Hoffman to ground out back to her for a force out at home for the first out.

The next batter, Audrie LaValley, also hit a comebacker to the pitcher, but Trlicek seemed to forget the situation and turned to first before remembering to throw home. The ball got away from catcher Sam Roe, and two runners scored to give the Razorbacks the lead.

Then Marlene Friedman stepped up and hit a third straight grounder back to the circle. This time, Trlicek froze before finally reacting too late on the play, allowing a third run to score.

Trlicek got another grounder right after that, and chose to throw out KB Sides at first. LaValley beat the following throw home to make it 4-1 Arkansas, which turned out to be the final score.

Trlicek had been the Gators' go-to reliever, with four innings pitched in two games in the SEC Tournament. She had given up two hits and a walk coming into Friday's game.