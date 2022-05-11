How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators softball team has had a mixed 2022 season. On one hand, the No. 12 Gators should once again be comfortably entrenched in the NCAA Tournament mix, winning 26 of their first 29 games en route to a 41-15 record.

On the other, Florida struggled once the schedule got tougher, going a combined 2-9 against No. 13 Tennessee, No. 5 Alabama, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 3 Florida State and going a pedestrian 13-11 in the SEC. As a result, Florida is the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament it is hosting this week. The Gators face Texas A&M to start their tournament run Wednesday.

Florida is looking to win its first SEC Tournament since 2019. The Gators boast one of the best pitching staffs in the SEC, with Natalie Lugo, Elizabeth Hightower, Rylee Trlicek and Lexie Delbrey all posting ERAs of 2.30 or better. Their offense is led by Skylar Wallace, whose 46 steals are fourth in the nation.

The Aggies beat South Carolina 5-3 in the preliminary round Tuesday night to advance into the main SEC tourney field. Texas A&M (29-25, 6-18) lost seven of their last eight games in the regular season. Florida took two of three games from TAMU when the two faced off in March in College Station, Texas.

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

