How to watch No. 8 Florida Gators play No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks in softball on TV, live stream

As far as a last series at home goes, this one's pretty good.

The Florida Gators, ranked eighth in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, take on the team just one spot ahead of them in the poll, the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks, for a three-game series this weekend at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Gators (35-9 overall, 11-7 SEC) have been led by redshirt junior Skylar Wallace, who set a team record with her 37th stolen base on Wednesday against South Florida. Wallace is hitting .407 with 35 runs batted in and 56 runs scored, for which she leads all of NCAA Division I.

The Razorbacks (32-8 overall, 11-4 SEC) will likely counter in at least one game with dominant pitcher Chenise Delce, who has given up one run in her last 24⅔ innings against ranked opponents and struck out 30. On offense, senior Danielle Gibson, a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, has led Arkansas at the plate, batting .480 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI.

Record-breaker:Gators' Skylar Wallace breaks record, stalemate in 6th inning as Florida softball tops USF

Looking back:Florida Gators softball team beats Tigers, then cheers on gymnastics team in Auburn

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing the Arkansas Razorbacks?

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Gainesville

When: 8 p.m., Friday; 2:30 p.m., Saturday; 12:30 p.m., Sunday

How can I watch the Florida Gators take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in softball?

TV: Friday — ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network); Saturday — ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network); YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: All three days — ESPN Plus and the ESPN app; Sunday — SEC Network Plus.

How can I listen to the Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks on radio?

Streaming:FloridaGators.com