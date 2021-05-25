How to watch Florida Gators vs. Georgia in NCAA softball super regional on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators softball team made quick work of its opponents in the Gainesville Regional to move on to the second week of the NCAA Tournament.

Next up: a super regional showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. The winner in the best-of-3 in Gainesville will punch their ticket to Omaha and the Women's College World Series.

Florida (45-9) didn't allow a run in three NCAA regional games, beating USF 1-0, South Alabama 10-0 and USF in the final 8-0 on a no-hitter from Elizabeth Hightower.

Georgia (32-21) won back-to-back games against No. 13-seeded Duke to advance to the super regional. Lacey Fincher has 15 home runs this season, while Mary Wilson Avant is 40th in NCAA with 181 strikeouts.

How to watch UF Gators vs. UGA Bulldogs softball Super Regional

When: Game 1 is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. Game 2 is noon Saturday, May 29. If necessary, Game 3 is noon Sunday, May 30.

TV: Game 1 will be on ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 148 on Dish). Game 2 and Game 3 will be on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish).

Online: ESPN+ (subscription needed), ESPN3 and the ESPN app (TV provider required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Will there be fans?

The NCAA announced spring championships will be open to full capacity. Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium houses up to 2,800 people.