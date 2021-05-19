How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. USF Bulls in NCAA regional on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators softball team plays host to an NCAA Regional this weekend. First up for the Gators is in-state foe South Florida.

First pitch for the opener of the Gainesville Regional against USF is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 21.

The Gators (42-9) earned the No. 4 seed after losing the SEC Tournament championship game. They are 14th in the NCAA with a 1.82 ERA, led by Elizabeth Hightower and Natalie Lugo. Third baseman Charla Echols is tied for 15th with 53 RBI.

The Bulls (29-17) finished second in the American Athletic Conference. Their pitching is paced by Georgina Corrick, whose 0.97 ERA is ninth in NCAA and whose 300 strikeouts are second.

The other teams in the double-elimination Gainesville Regional are Baylor (27-21) and South Alabama (30-19). The regional will run through Sunday, May 23.

How to watch Gators vs. USF in Gainesville Re

When: 2 p.m. Friday, May 21

TV: ESPU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 148 on Dish)

Online: ESPN+ (subscription needed), Watch ESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Will there be fans?

The NCAA announced spring championships will be open to full capacity. Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium houses up to 2,800 people.