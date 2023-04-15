Tim Tebow territory? Social media ranks Florida gymnastics' Trinity Thomas among greats

She did it: Florida gymnastics star Trinity Thomas tied the NCAA record for perfect 10s.

Now the question is where she ranks in Gators athletic history.

Thomas competed in just two events at Saturday's national final after injuring her leg two weeks ago. But that was enough to cement her status among the greats, nailing her vault routine to notch a perfect score of 10.0 for the 28th time in her collegiate career.

It tied her with Kentucky's Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA's Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04) for perfect routines. She had a chance to clinch the top spot all on her own, but she could only manage a 9.9125 on the uneven bars (we use "only" in the most respectful terms).

The York, Pennsylvania, native closes her career in Gainesville with three SEC Gymnast of the Year awards and one NCAA all-around title. And fans on Twitter wanted to make sure she knew how much she will be missed.

Count among them Dominique Moceanu, part of the gold medal-winning 1996 U.S. Olympic team:

Twitter asks where Trinity Thomas ranks among Florida Gators greats

Thomas is certainly one of the greatest athletes to don the orange and blue. How does she compare to, say, Tim Tebow? Here's what fans on Twitter had to say:

Twitter reacts to Trinity Thomas finishing UF gymnastics career

Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Trinity Thomas' final appearance with the Gators: