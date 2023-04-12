Florida Gators gymnastics: How to watch NCAA nationals on TV, streaming

One big question is swirling over the Florida gymnastics team at nationals: Will Trinity Thomas compete?

The reigning NCAA all-around champion injured her leg during her floor routine in the Gators' regional semifinal March 31. She did not take part in the final two days later, though the team did enough to earn a spot in Thursday's semifinal.

Thomas is one of the best gymnasts in NCAA history. The fifth-year senior has recorded a perfect score of 10 on 27 routines throughout her career, one behind the record set by Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher. She is the only NCAA gymnast to complete the gym slam — a 10 in all four events — four times.

The Gators have a strong group of gymnasts even if Thomas can't go. Sophomore Leanne Wong won the Pittsburgh region's all-around title with wins on the uneven bars and balance beam. Kayla DiCello was named SEC Freshman of the Year and put up 9.95s on the bars and beam in Pittsburgh.

Florida is looking to improve on last season, when the Gators finished second behind Oklahoma for the national championship. The Sooners are back, but Florida will have to finish in the top two of their semifinal group with Cal, LSU and Denver to get their shot at revenge.

Where is the NCAA gymnastics national championship?

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

When does Florida gymnastics compete in NCAA nationals?

3 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The second semifinal starts at 9 p.m.

If the Gators advance, the team final is 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

What channel is UF gymnastics on?

Semifinal: ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network)

Final: ABC

How can I watch UF gymnastics in the NCAA championship on streaming?

WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)