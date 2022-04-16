One more 10! Watch Trinity Thomas' perfect floor exercise at NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Trinity Thomas went out with a bang.

The Florida Gators senior won the individual NCAA all-around championship on Thursday after sticking a perfect 10.0 on her floor routine. She also took home the individual titles on the floor — obviously — and the uneven bars.

On Saturday, she wrapped up her collegiate career with more of the same in the team championship meet. Though the Gators came up just short of the team title, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma by 0.112 points, the star from York, Pennsylvania, still stood out, recording the 12th perfect score of the season with another dazzling floor exercise.

Thomas' 12 perfect 10s for the season rank her second all-time to Kyla Ross, who notched 14 in 2019 for UCLA.

Fans react on Twitter thanking Trinity Thomas

Gators fans saw Thomas off with plenty of thanks and admiration, and maybe some pleas to return despite her eligibility status.

Fans just can't get enough Trinity Thomas.