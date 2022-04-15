How to watch the Florida Gators in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships final meet on TV, live stream

A couple of big wins already behind them, the Florida Gators are now on the cusp of their biggest yet.

The Gators, behind Trinity Thomas' national-title winning performance, won the second of two semifinal meets in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on Thursday, getting 197.975 to get past Auburn at 197.8375. The two teams advanced to Saturday's final meet in Fort Worth.

Thomas led the way, winning the national all-around title along with national titles in floor exercise and uneven bars. Auburn's Suni Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, ended up winning the balance beam title, while Utah's Jaedyn Rucker was the winner in vault.

Now the Gators have set their sights on the national team title. But this will be their toughest field yet, as once again, Lee and Auburn are involved, along with No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 4 Utah, two traditional gymnastics powers.

If the Gators win, it would tie them with the Sooners for fifth all-time in NCAA titles with 4. Georgia has the most in women's gymnastics with 10.

Where and when are the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships being held?

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships?

TV: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.