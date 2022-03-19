How to watch Florida Gators in the SEC gymnastics championship on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators gymnastics team finished the regular season atop a loaded Southeastern Conference. Now can the No. 2 Gators seal the deal at the SEC championship?

Florida is the top seed at the SEC gymnastics championship in Birmingham, Alabama. The Gators will compete in the night session with No. 5 LSU and Alabama and Auburn, who are tied for No. 6 in the country. Auburn also boasts Suni Lee, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion.

Competing in the afternoon session are No. 9 Kentucky, No. 11 Missouri, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 22 Georgia.

The Gators have won 10 SEC championship meets but none since 2016. They finished third in 2021 with Alabama winning the all-around title.

Florida is led by senior Trinity Thomas, who last week picked up her 96th college event win, a school record. She also is a semifinalist for the 2022 AAI Award, one of the top honors in gymnastics. Senior Nya Reed, grad student Megan Skaggs and freshman Leanne Wong also will contend for the all-around title, and Alyssa Baumann and Ellie Lazzari were among those splitting last year's beam title.

Alabama junior Luisa Blanco, last year's NCAA beam champ, will defend her SEC all-around championship. The Crimson Tide will also return Shania Adams and Makarri Doggette, who with Blanco split the bars crown in 2021, as well as Lexi Graber, who split the beam title. LSU's Kiya Johnson is the SEC's reigning floor champion.

Where and when are the Florida Gators in the SEC gymnastics championship?

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Session 1 begins at 3:30 p.m.

How can I watch Florida gymnastics in the SEC championship on TV and live stream?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app