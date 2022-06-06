Live score updates: Florida Gators baseball takes on Oklahoma in NCAA Gainesville Regional final

The Gators (42-23) take on Oklahoma (39-21), the team they beat Sunday night 7-2 at Condron Family Ballpark, once more at 1 p.m. Monday.

Sunday, after first beating Central Michigan 6-5, Florida turned around and got a heroic pitching performance from Carsten Finnvold. Finnvold entered the game in the first inning with bases loaded and no one out in the first, and proceeded to pitch nine innings in relief, giving up five hits and no walks.

On offense, the Gators got two home runs from Jud Fabian and broke the game open with a four-run eighth inning.

The Gators reached Monday's regional final by beating Central Michigan 7-3 on Friday before losing to Oklahoma on Saturday, 9-4. They then won the two games Sunday.

The Sooners reached the regional final by beating Liberty 16-3 on Friday before downing the Gators on Saturday, then losing to Florida Sunday.

Where and when does Florida baseball play Oklahoma?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

When: 1 p.m., Monday, June 6

How can I watch Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners baseball?

TV: ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida Gators baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in the Gainesville Regional?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (GNV) + WJXL 1010AM (JAX)

Online: FloridaGators.com