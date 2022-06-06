See Florida Gators outfielder Jud Fabian make big catch after big catch in Gainesville Regional final

When you're going for a berth in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals, you'd go through a wall to do it.

Florida Gators center fielder Jud Fabian took that literally Monday.

With no score in the fourth inning, Oklahoma's Blake Robertson sent a 3-1 pitch deep into center field at Condron Family Ballpark during the Gainesville Regional final.

Fabian raced back, leaped and made a basket catch to rob Robertson of a sure extra-base hit. He then slammed into the wall and held onto the ball.

Fabian was a little shaken up, but remained in the game.

Oklahoma's Tanner Tredaway matches Jud Fabian's wall-slamming grab

Not to be outdone, Oklahoma center fielder Tanner Tredaway did the exact same move, ranging back and robbing Sterlin Thompson by catching the ball and crashing into the wall.

Tredaway also stayed in the game after the catch.

Jud Fabian wasn't done -- made another big catch

But Fabian wasn't done. In the sixth inning, Oklahoma's Wallace Clark hit a liner that was dropping in center field.

Fabian laid out and snared it, again keeping the Sooners from a big play.

Fabian played with his brother and fellow Gator Deric Fabian at Ocala's Trinity Catholic before both made the trip to Gainesville.