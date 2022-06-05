How to watch Florida Gators baseball vs. Central Michigan Chippewas in NCAA regional

After a loss to Tennessee in the SEC tournament final, Florida baseball is happy to be hosting the Gainesville regional on the home field where they've won over 20 games this season.

The Gators (39-23) kicked off their postseason with a win 7-3 win over Central Michigan Friday night, moving on to play the Big 12 tournament champion Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night. They lost that game, 9-4, setting up a Sunday afternoon rematch with the Chippewas (43-17), who beat Liberty Saturday afternoon to stay alive.

The regional tournaments are double-elimination. The winner moves on to the super regionals.

Where and when does Florida baseball play Central Michigan?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022

How can I watch Florida Gators vs. Central Michigan Chippewas baseball?

TV: SEC Nn (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app