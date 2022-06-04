Live score updates: Florida baseball takes on Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA regional

Gator Sports

The Gators baseball team may have lost the SEC Tournament final, but they'll have a chance to bounce back from that disappointment on their own home field.

Florida (40-22) is hosting the Gainesville regional and has the top seed among the four teams. They face Oklahoma (38-20) on Saturday night after both teams won their openers Friday.

After a rough start to the season, UF has turned their season around to be one of the top 16 teams in the country. The Gators went on a surprise run to the SEC championship game, then kept that momentum going with a 7-3 win over Central Michigan on Friday. Brandon Sproat went seven strong, while Colby Halter and Sterlin Thompson homered.

The Sooners won the Big 12 Tournament and lit up Liberty on Friday, winning 16-3 off home runs by John Spikerman, Peyton Graham and Kendall Pettis.

The NCAA regionals are double-elimination.

Where and when does Florida baseball play Oklahoma?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

When: 7 p.m. ET Saturday, June 4, 2022

How can I watch Florida Gators vs. Central Michigan baseball?

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app