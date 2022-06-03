Live score updates: Florida Gators face Central Michigan in NCAA baseball regional

Gator Sports

Despite a loss in the Southeastern Conference Tournament final to top-seeded Tennessee, Florida baseball has been hot the last few weeks, playing well enough to earn a spot as one of the hosts of the NCAA regionals. But can the Gators take advantage of playing on their home field?

UF (39-22) starts off the double-elimination regional against Mid-American Conference tournament champions Central Michigan (42-17). The Chippewas have only lost four games since May 1. But the Gators have been racking up the wins too, coming out on top in 16 of their last 21 games.

Home field:NCAA field announced: Florida baseball to host NCAA regional in Gainesville

Conference tournament:Gators' SEC Baseball Tournament run ends with title game loss to No. 1 Tennessee

Chippewas get on the board in the 9th but not enough against UF.

9:30 p.m. | Gators not done

Florida takes 7-1 lead over CMU heading into the 9th.

9:15 p.m. | Florida takes 5-1 lead

Gators add some insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th in Gainesville.

8:30 p.m. | One more for Florida

Gators add another run in the sixth inning for 3-1 lead.

8:08 p.m. | Another Gators' HR

Colby Halter makes it 2-1 Florida over Central Michigan.

7:37 p.m. | All tied up

Sterlin Thompson home run makes it UF, CMU 1.

7:30 p.m. | Chippewas strike first

Central Michigan takes 1-0 lead.

6:37 p.m. | UF NCAA opener under way

Brandon Sproat starting for the Gators.

Where and when does Florida baseball play Central Michigan?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 3, 2022

How can I watch Florida Gators vs. Central Michigan baseball?

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app