How to watch Florida Gators vs. Central Michigan Chippewas in NCAA baseball regional

The Gators baseball team may have lost the SEC Tournament final, but they'll have a chance to bounce back from that disappointment on their own home field.

Florida (39-22) is hosting the Gainesville regional and has the top seed among the four teams. They face Central Michigan (42-17), the Mid-American Conference Tournament winners, on Friday evening.

After a rough start to the season, UF has turned their season around to be one of the top 16 teams in the country. Though they lost ace Hunter Barco, who announced in early May that he would have Tommy John surgery, the Gators have won 16 of their last 21 games.

The NCAA regionals are double-elimination. The other teams in the Gainesville bracket, Oklahoma and Liberty, play each other on Friday afternoon.

Where and when does Florida baseball play Central Michigan?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 3, 2022

How can I watch Florida Gators vs. Central Michigan baseball?

Streaming: ESPN+, WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app