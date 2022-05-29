How to watch Florida baseball vs. Tennessee in SEC Tournament championship on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators baseball team won two games in one day. Now all that remains is the SEC championship game.

Florida (39-21) will face Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama.

The seventh-seeded Gators started Saturday by beating Alabama 11-6, then exacted revenge against Texas A&M 9-0 in the evening. Florida had lost to the Aggies by the run rule earlier in the SEC Tournament. The Gators beat No. 3-seeded Arkansas 7-5 on Friday thanks to home runs by Colby Halter and Jud Fabian. Florida opened the SEC Tournament with a 10-inning win over South Carolina.

Tennessee (52-7) is the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Vols beat in-state rival Vanderbilt 10-1 and bested LSU 5-2 on Friday. They closed out the action Saturday night with a win over 12th-seeded Kentucky in the semifinal.

Rolling into SEC final:Florida Gators claim a 9-0 victory over Texas A&M and some payback

Gators' first win Saturday:Florida Gators put up big offense in 11-6 victory over Alabama

Florida baseball stays alive:Gators remain in SEC Baseball Tournament with 7-5 upset of No. 3 seed Arkansas

Where and when do the Florida Gators baseball play Tennessee in the SEC championship?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 29

How can I watch Florida baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC championship?

TV: ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network)

Streaming: WatchESPN (cable provider needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Tennessee in SEC baseball championship?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)