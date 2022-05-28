Live score updates: Florida baseball faces Alabama in SEC Tournament elimination game
The Florida Gators baseball team survived to play another day. Now they have the SEC Tournament semifinal in their sights.
Florida (37-21) will face Alabama on Saturday morning in an elimination game. The winner will play again Saturday for a place in the SEC championship game.
The seventh-seeded Gators beat No. 3-seeded Arkansas 7-5 on Friday thanks to home runs by Colby Halter and Jud Fabian. Florida opened the SEC Tournament with a 10-inning win over South Carolina, then got run-ruled in seven innings by Texas A&M.
Alabama (31-26) is the No. 11 seed. The Crimson Tide started the tournament with two stunning wins, beating No. 6 Georgia 5-3 and Arkansas 4-3.
Tune in to Florida baseball:How to watch Florida Gators in SEC Baseball Tournament on TV, live stream
Florida baseball stays alive:Gators remain in SEC Baseball Tournament with 7-5 upset of No. 3 seed Arkansas
Tough loss:Florida baseball suffers more delays and a big loss to Texas A&M
Where and when do the Florida Gators baseball play Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament?
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28
How can I watch Florida baseball vs. Alabama?
TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network)
Streaming: WatchESPN (cable provider needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)
How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Alabama in SEC baseball tournament?
Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)