Live score updates: Florida baseball faces Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Tournament

Gator Sports

After a 10-0 shellacking Thursday, the Florida Gators baseball team is back looking to stay alive in the SEC baseball tournament.

The No. 7-seeded Gators take on the No. 3-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in an elimination game Friday morning. The winner gets to play on, while the loser has to wait for the NCAA Tournament selection.

UF (36-21, 22-11 in SEC) won their SEC tourney opener vs. South Carolina in a 10th-inning walkoff sac fly by Colby Halter, but they got run-ruled by Texas A&M on Thursday. Arkansas (38-17, 18-12) lost to No. 11 seed Alabama — their third straight loss to the Crimson Tide — on Wednesday.

Florida won two of three against Arkansas in an April series in Gainesville.

12:40 l UF up through 6 innings

Gators take 7-2 advantage into seventh inning.

12:20 p.m. l Florida up 6-2

UF's Jud Fabian hits his 21st homer of the season in the sixth.

12:07 p.m. l Arkansas coming back

Time for back-to-back home runs for the Razorbacks. UF 5, Arkansas 2.

12:00 p.m. l UF keeps rolling

After pitching change, Gators still going as they add another run. UF 5-0.

11:50 a.m. l Back-to-back home runs

Put two more on the board for the Gators as they blast way to 4-0 lead.

11:35 a.m. l Gators stay ahead

UF holds onto 2-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.

11:05 a.m. l Florida takes early lead

Gators up 2-0 in second inning against Arkansas at SEC Tournament.

Where and when do the Florida Gators baseball play Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27

How can I watch Florida baseball vs. Arkansas?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network)

Streaming: WatchESPN (cable provider needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Arkansas in SEC baseball tournament?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)