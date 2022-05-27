How to watch Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M in SEC Baseball Tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators baseball team survived to play another day. Now they have the SEC Tournament semifinal in their sights.

Florida (37-21) will face Texas A&M on Saturday morning in an elimination game. The winner will play again Saturday for a place in the SEC championship game.

The seventh-seeded Gators beat No. 3-seeded Arkansas 7-5 on Friday thanks to home runs by Colby Halter and Jud Fabian. Florida opened the SEC Tournament with a 10-inning win over South Carolina, then got run-ruled in seven innings by these same Aggies.

Texas A&M (36-18) is the No. 2 seed. After pummeling Florida on Thursday, the Aggies beat No. 11-seed Alabama 12-8. Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner both clubbed three-run home runs in Friday's win.

Where and when do the Florida Gators baseball play Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28

How can I watch Florida baseball vs. TAMU?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network)

Streaming: WatchESPN (cable provider needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M in SEC baseball tournament?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)