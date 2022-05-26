How to watch Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Baseball Tournament on TV, streaming

The Florida Gators baseball team had to wait ... and wait ... after their first big win in the SEC Tournament. After finally playing about 24 hours after the initial scheduling, Florida now faces elimination.

Seventh-seeded UF takes on the No. 3-seed Arkansas in a win-or-go-home showdown. The Gators (36-21, 22-11 in SEC) beat South Carolina in a 10-inning thriller Tuesday night, but rain delayed their next game against Texas A&M until Thursday afternoon. The Aggies pounced all over them, winning 10-0 in seven innings.

The Razorbacks (38-17, 18-12) were stunned 4-3 by Alabama on Wednesday, continuing a rough end to their regular season in which they lost six of their last 10 games. Florida won two out of three vs. Arkansas in April.

Where and when do the Florida Gators baseball play Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27

How can I watch Florida baseball vs. Arkansas?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network)

Streaming: WatchESPN (cable provider needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Arkansas in SEC baseball tournament?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)