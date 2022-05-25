How to watch Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Tournament baseball on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators' SEC Baseball Tournament got off to a wild start. Now they're in the double-elimination round against Texas A&M.

After waiting more than five hours to get their game started, thanks to weather delays, the Gators got past South Carolina 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night to advance.

Florida's Ty Evans scored the walk-off run on a Colby Halter sacrifice fly. Initially, it appeared Evans was out, but South Carolina catcher Colin Burgess had dropped the ball on the play, and the play stood on video review.

Now, the Gators (36-20) take on Texas A&M as double-elimination play begins. Florida got a phenomenal pitching performance out of Brandon Sproat, who threw six innings of no-hit ball against South Carolina, but will need a similar starting performance on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Aggies (35-17) have been hot in the last month, winning 19 of their last 25. Leading the way during that stretch on offense is designated hitter Austin Bost with a .435 batting average, while outfielder Dylan Rock hit nine home runs and second baseman Ryan Targac added eight.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Texas A&M Aggies?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

How can I watch the Florida Gators play the Texas A&M Aggies?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network); YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)