Live score updates: Florida baseball faces Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Baseball Tournament

Following a 2-1 victory in extra innings over South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament, the No. 7-seeded Florida Gators return to Hoover Met Stadium for a second round matchup with No. 2 Texas A&M.

The contest was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST, but with Game 4 between Auburn and Kentucky delayed due to inclement weather, UF’s battle with the Aggies is expected to be delayed until after 8 p.m. The SEC website is saying 8:45 start.

UF was initially expected to take the field Tuesday at 2 p.m. against South Carolina, but lightning and rain in the Hoover area postponed the contest until 7:45 p.m. Rather than wait out the delay at the stadium, the Gators got back on the bus and departed the stadium before returning approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

Storms in Hoover are expected to last throughout the day Wednesday.

Unlike Tuesday’s contest with the Gamecocks, a team UF had faced in four of the previous six days, familiarity isn’t on Florida’s side. The Aggies weren’t one of the 10 SEC foes the Gators faced in the regular season.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Texas A&M Aggies?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

How can I watch the Florida Gators play the Texas A&M Aggies?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network); YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (Gainesville) and WJXL 1010AM (Jacksonville)