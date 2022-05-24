Live score updates: Florida baseball faces South Carolina in SEC Baseball Tournament

Gator Sports

The Florida baseball team made a turnaround in the final weeks of the season, and now the Gators hope they can keep their hot streak going in the SEC Tournament.

UF won its fourth straight series last week and won 10 of its last 12 games and 12 of its last 15. Yes, the Gators lost Saturday to South Carolina in the regular-season finale, but that rain-delayed defeat came after two impressive wins over the Gamecocks to start the series, prevailing 14-5 in Game 1 and an 8-0 rout in Game 2.

The Gators are set to see South Carolina right-hander Will Sanders (7-3, 3.72 ERA) today; right-hander Brandon Sproat (8-4, 3.87 ERA) is scheduled to start for UF. Sproat has won each of his last four starts. The game time was set for approximately 2 p.m., but there have been two rain delays already with the first game so time is TBD.

Florida is 71-66 all-time in the SEC Tournament and went 3-1 last year with a trip to the semifinals.

Coach Kevin O'Sullivan is confident in his team's chances if they can get past the opener in Hoover, Ala.

“If we get by Tuesday, anything can happen,” he said.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: TBA, Tuesday (Originally scheduled for 2 p.m.; rain delays for Tuesday's first game has likely pushed this back)

How can I watch the Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network); YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on radio?

Radio: WQAM (Panthers); 970 WFLA (Lightning)