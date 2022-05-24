How to watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Baseball Tournament on TV, live stream
The Florida Gators' first opponent in the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday will be very familiar: The South Carolina Gamecocks just got done losing two of three to the Gators last weekend.
As a result, the Gators were able to snare the seventh seed in the tournament in Tuesday's game in Hoover, Ala. But in this game, the stakes are even higher – win or it's over.
The Gators meet the Gamecocks in a single-elimination first-round game at approximately 2 p.m., depending on how late the first game at 10:30 a.m. goes. (Note: Due to two rain delays, the Florida-South Carolina game is more than likely starting after 2 p.m.)
Florida (35-20 overall, 15-15 SEC) has seen its fortunes vastly improve since a weekend sweep by No. 1 Tennessee in late April. The Gators have gone 13-3 since then. In the series against South Carolina, Jud Fabian drove in three runs, while Ty Evans had a huge game in the opener, driving in four runs.
South Carolina (27-27, 13-17) has been led by pitcher Will Sanders with seven wins and Josiah Sightler's 15 homers and 31 runs batted in.
Where and when will the Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks?
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
When: TBA, Tuesday (Originally scheduled for 2 p.m.; rain delays for Tuesday's first game has likely pushed this back)
How can I watch the Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks?
TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network); YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.
How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on radio?
Radio: WQAM (Panthers); 970 WFLA (Lightning)