How to watch UF baseball vs. Florida State Seminoles on TV, live stream

The last time the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles met, on April 12 in Tallahassee, their fortunes were heading in opposite directions.

The Gators had just taken two of three from then-No. 2 Arkansas, while the Seminoles had suffered two series defeats in a row. But the 'Noles beat the Gators 5-0 in Tallahassee that day on a two-hit combined shutout, getting all their runs in the first inning.

Now, they meet for the third time this season, Tuesday at Condron Family Ballpark at 7 p.m. (On March 29, the Gators beat the Seminoles 6-3 in Jacksonville.)

Since then, Florida (32-19) saw things drop off initially, losing two of three to Vanderbilt and getting swept by Tennessee. But the Gators bounced back and are coming off a series win over Missouri, beating the Tigers 4-3 in the third game behind Kris Armstrong's 3-for-4 game.

Florida State (32-19), who like Florida is hoping to host an NCAA regional this year, took off like a rocket after beating the Gators. The Seminoles swept Louisville and also took series wins against Boston College and, critically, Miami. FSU's 6-4 win Sunday over the Hurricanes was propelled by Jaime Ferrer's three-RBI day.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Florida State Seminoles in baseball?

Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17

How can I watch Florida baseball vs. FSU?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month), ESPN app

How can I listen to UF baseball vs. Florida State?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF & 1010XL (Florida), 100.7 FM (FSU)

Online: FloridaGators.com, Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com