How to watch Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball on TV, live stream

Two teams hoping to improve their lot in a very tough conference meet this weekend for what may be a crucial series.

Currently, the Florida Gators (26-18 overall, 8-13 SEC) are in fifth in the SEC East, while the Mississippi State Bulldogs (25-20, 9-12) are sixth in the SEC West. Both of these teams are likely playing in the single-elimination round of the conference tournament May 24-29, so trying to improve seeding may mean the difference between a quick trip and an extended stay in Hoover, Ala.

The Gators and Bulldogs meet this weekend for a three-game series at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

The Gators are coming off a key series win against Kentucky last weekend, followed by a huge 18-3 victory over South Florida on Wednesday. Florida is hoping to extend that momentum into this series and the season-ending three-game series at Missouri.

The Gators were led by Jud Fabian's three-homer night Wednesday and could see Fabian be the first Gator with 20 home runs in consecutive seasons since Bobby Wilkerson did it in 1997-98.

Mississippi State lost two of three last weekend against Missouri, and is hoping to have a repeat of the kind of home success they had recently against Auburn. The Bulldogs' hopes will rest on their power – they are No. 2 in the SEC in home runs, led by freshman Hunter Hines' 14 home runs.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

When: 8 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

How can I watch the Florida Gators play the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

TV: Friday – SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), Saturday – ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network), Sunday – SEC Network Plus. YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream:WatchESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF & 1010XL