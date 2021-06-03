How to watch Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls in Gainesville Regional on TV, live stream

The Southeastern Conference baseball tournament didn't quite go the way the Florida Gators wanted, but they had done enough.

Now with an NCAA regional tournament in their backyard, the Gators are hoping to make a march to Omaha.

The first step: The opening game of the Gainesville regional at noon Friday against South Florida.

Florida (38-20) had a good run at first in the SEC tourney -- the Gators scored 24 runs in wins over Kentucky, Mississippi State and Alabama. But Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell chilled Florida's hot bats with six innings of shutout ball and the Volunteers knocked the Gators out in a 4-0 semifinal. During the tourney, leadoff hitter Jacob Young had five RBI, while Cory Acton and Sterlin Thompson drove in four runs each.

South Florida (28-27) got into the regional on the back of winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Bulls, who entered the AAC tourney with a losing record, got hot at the right time, as pitchers Jack Jesiak and Brad Lord had quality outings and helped them overcome a 10-run loss to Tulane. USF was able to hold off a feverish UCF rally in the championship to win 8-7.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls in the Gainesville Regional on TV, live stream

Where: Florida Ballpark, Gainesville

When: Noon, Friday

TV, live stream: SEC Network (Channel 404 on Dish Network, Channel 611 on DirecTV), Hulu Live (7-day free trial), FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Internet radio: FloridaGators.com