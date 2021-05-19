How to watch No. 8 Florida Gators baseball vs. No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators baseball team wraps up the 2021 regular season with a three-game series against the No. 1 team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

What a warm-up for the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks welcome the No. 8 Gators Thursday through Saturday to Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Gators (35-16, 17-10 in SEC) are coming off a series win against Georgia in their home finale. Outfielder Jud Fabian hit his 20th home run of the season Saturday, tying him for the NCAA lead. Tommy Mace is expected to start the opener, with freshman Hunter Barco and sophomore Franco Aleman starting Friday and Saturday.

The Razorbacks (39-10, 19-8) have been the unanimous top team for six straight weeks. Two wins against Florida will give Arkansas at least a share of the SEC regular-season title. Arkansas will start lefty Patrick Wicklander on Thursday with right-hander Caleb Bolden replacing Peyton Pallette on Friday. The Gators will hope to see little of relief ace Kevin Kopps, who leads Division I with a 0.80 ERA.

Fans returning:Increased attendance announced for NCAA spring championships

Tennis:No. 1 Florida advances to Elite 8 at NCAAs

Football:Who will be the next Gator to wear No. 1? Here are three candidates

How to watch Gators vs. Razorbacks

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20; 8 p.m. Friday, May 21; 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish) on Thursday and Friday, SEC Network+ (digital only) on Saturday

Online: ESPN+ (subscription needed), Watch ESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)