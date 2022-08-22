UF's Leanne Wong wins uneven bars at US Championships; Kayla DiCello named to national team

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida Gators gymnastics team wrapped up the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa with a national title for sophomore Leanne Wong and a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team for incoming freshman Kayla DiCello.

Wong competed only on the uneven bars and balance beam Sunday, the final day of competition. She shared the U.S. Championships' uneven bars title with Shilese Jones as both totaled 28.45 on the event through the two days of competition.

The win is Wong's first U.S. Senior National event title as she took bronze on balance beam (2019) and floor exercise (2021) in previous championships.

DiCello's fourth-place finish in the all-around earns her third consecutive U.S. Senior National Team berth. She also took bronze in the balance beam with her two-day total of 27.35 on the event. Now DiCello will enroll at UF to begin her freshman year when classes begin on Wednesday.