Winning track record: Championship coach Mike Holloway gets 10-year extension from Florida

Florida track and field coach Mike Holloway has maintained a standard of excellence for the program that has lasted for close to two decades.

On Thursday, Holloway was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension that will keep him with the Gators through the 2032 season.

Terms were not disclosed, but the deal places him among the highest-paid coaches in the sport. This past season, Holloway made a base salary of $321,200, with bonuses that increased his total compensation to $734.040. By 2024, Holloway's longevity and equipment bonuses, currently at $80,000 and $100,000, will increase to $125,000 and $145,000.

"It is truly and honor and a blessing to be able to lead these programs here at my alma mater, and my family and I are eternally grateful for the opportunity to finish my career here in Gainesville," Holloway said.

Holloway, nicknamed "Mouse", is coming off a season in which the Gators men and women swept the outdoor NCAA championships, becoming just the third school to accomplish the feat. The women also claimed the indoor NCAA championship in 2022, the program's first indoor national title since 1992

"Mouse's leadership has pushed both Gators men's and women's track and field programs to unprecedented heights," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "His unique talents — such as his focus, attention to detail, work ethic and ability to relate — make him a special coach, and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of the University of Florida for many years."

Holloway has earned national coach of the year honors 10 times throughout his career and in 2016 was inducted into the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame. Of the 38 men's NCAA championships contested during Holloway's tenure, the Gators have won 10 and finished in the top five 28 times. He has coached men's and women's student-athletes to 84 national championship event titles.

Holloway is one of six coaches in Division I history to win at least 10 NCAA track and field team championships. He is also just one of four to win at least six since 1980 and is one of four in history to win at least four titles both indoors and outdoors. He has overseen the development of two recipients of The Bowerman since the award's inception in 2009 (Marquis Dendy in 2015, Grant Holloway in 2019).

Holloway has led the UF men's track and field program since the 2003 season and became head coach of both the men's and women's teams in 2008.

NCAA championships under Mike Holloway

Men's Indoor: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019

Women's Indoor: 2022

Men's Outdoor: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2022

Women's Outdoor: 2022

Mike Holloway's coaching awards