Florida Gators baseball: Brandon Sproat will return to pitch next season for Gators

Southeast All-Region right-hander Brandon Sproat is returning to the University of Florida for a fourth season with the Gators, he announced Tuesday.

Although Sproat, a Pace, Fla., native, was selected by the New York Mets with the 90th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, he will instead return to Gainesville for the 2023 campaign. Due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Sproat has two years of athletic eligibility remaining despite having three years of collegiate experience under his belt.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my friends and family for getting me to where I am today," Sproat said. "I have always worn the Orange & Blue with the utmost pride, and being a Gator will forever be one of my proudest accomplishments in life. With that being said, following careful consideration and discussions with those close to me, I have decided to return to the University of Florida for the 2023 season..."

With the announcement, Sproat joins a notable list of draft-eligible Gator starters returning to campus for the 2023 season including All-SEC first-team catcher BT Riopelle, as well as starting infielders Colby Halter and Josh Rivera.

Sproat was clutch for the Gators down the stretch in 2022, going 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average against in his last six starts of the season. The right-hander filled in following the season-ending injury to Hunter Barco, finishing with a 9-4 record, 3.41 ERA, .251 BAA and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched.

Sproat was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region second team in June. During the 2022 campaign, he also was SEC Pitcher of the Week (March 7) and on the NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team. In three seasons at UF, he pitched 117 1/3 innings and produced an 11-5 record. That comes accompanied with a 3.91 ERA, .260 BAA and 108 career strikeouts.